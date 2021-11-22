MadameNoire Featured Video

It seems like there’s trouble in paradise for The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield and her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams.

Shereé reportedly hasn’t talked to Tyrone — who’s currently serving a home confinement sentence — since an incident that went down earlier this month on Nov. 6, when she traveled from New York City to Philadelphia to see him.

Related Stories Sheree Whitfield’s Boyfriend Released From Prison

Despite his sentence, Shereé planned on having Tyrone meet her for a meal at a Philly restaurant on Nov. 6, so the couple could film a scene together. However, a source told TMZ that Shereé didn’t tell Tyrone that she’d be showing up in Philly with an RHOA camera crew until just a few hours before the couple was scheduled to link up.

Since leaving his home could have led to his re-incarceration, Tyrone obviously passed on filming. Then, RHOA’s production team followed up by telling Tyrone’s attorneys that they’d edit the footage to make it seem like he stood Shereé up, according to TMZ.

What’s worse? A photo from that day of filming is making its way around the internet, and shows Shereé sitting at the Philly restaurant dressed to the nines with two menus on the table–sparking rumors that Tyrone was actually going to show up.

Now, Tyrone’s apparently “worried about the optics” of the photo with the courts despite ultimately choosing not to go film the scene, detailed TMZ.

Tyrone was sentenced to 10 years in prison for wire fraud back in 2013. He and Shereé had dated at some point before that ruling but the two romantically re-connected in 2016, while he was still incarcerated.

RELATED CONTENT: “Attempted Rapists, Embezzlers, And Polygamists, Oh My: Famous Women Who’ve Been Involved With Suspect Men”

MADAMENOIRE reported that Tyrone was released from prison and required to serve home confinement in Philly as an alternative punishment for his crime due to the coronavirus pandemic and overcrowding within the prison system in February. Sources previously told TMZ that Shereé wasn’t willing to return to RHOA unless her relationship with Tyrone could be a significant portion of her storyline.

As of now, that “storyline” with Tyrone seems like it’s going to be a flop, especially if the claim that he and Shereé aren’t on speaking terms is true.

Are y’all still excited about Shereé’s RHOA return?