Questions about the status of Melody and Martell Holt’s relationship are swirling following the Love & Marriage: Huntsville stars’ recent vacation together.

Despite the former couple’s issues, Urban Belle Mag reports that Martell accompanied Melody, their four children and her mother on vacation to Destin, Florida.

In addition to fans’ commentary on what the trip may mean for the reality stars’ relationship, photos of the exes on vacay circulated on Twitter.

“Some say they are co-parenting effectively, some say they never split [and] it’s all an act. Some say they have reconciled and [are] probably back together on the low,” wrote an online user about the LAMH stars’ relationship.

Where Melody and Martell’s Relationship Stands Now

Rumors swirled in mid-June that the Holts had gotten back together.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the news came after a physical altercation that happened between Martell and family members of LAMH co-star Latisha Scott.

“It’s very interesting to me how soo many people encourage women to stay in emotionally draining and abusive situations,” Melody said in an Instagram caption about speculation surrounding whether she and Martell reconciled. “Then, if/when they leave, they’re actually encouraged to return. Let me be super clear, YEARS of behavior doesn’t change overnight [or] in a few months. It takes extensive therapy and YEARS of self-work. Let’s normalize choosing self, peace, higher vibrations, and better energy. Love y’all.”

Melody and Martell were married for 14 years before she filed for divorce in July 2020.

The end of the former couple’s marriage was finalized in March 2021.

Read an exclusive interview Melody did with MN last year down below.

