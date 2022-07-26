MadameNoire Featured Video

Bre Tiesi recently revealed that she and Nick Cannon welcomed their newborn bundle of joy in late June.

The child’s mother announced the news on social media on July 25 with a post highlighting details of her natural, at-home birthing experience.

“I did it. An all natural, unmedicated home birth,” Tiesi shared. “This was the most humbling, limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

“I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely,” the new mom added. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us… I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗.”

Toward the end of the caption, Tiesi redirected her followers to her YouTube channel, where she shared a vlog of her birthing journey.

“I have documented my pregnancy, natural induction, labor, and delivery, as well as more information and resources for doulas midwives and hypno birthing,” wrote Tiesi. “It’s Real RAW and I hope It helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth 🙏🏼.”

The parents welcomed their child within the early morning hours of June 28, at 8 pounds and 10 ounces, according to the vlog.

The video included the moments just after the baby’s birth, wherein the new mother noticed her little one wasn’t crying.

Tiesi explained the “baby had a long crown caused by a nuchal hand (hand up by ear), so he needed a little respiratory support” from her midwife.

With Cannon sitting just behind her for support, the model and real estate agent cradled her newborn as the little one let out their first sounds.

“Finally baby cried,” the new mother gushed. “Best sound I ever heard.”

The Baby Is Cannon And Tiesi’s First Child Together

Additionally, the child is Tiesi’s first and Cannon’s eighth.

Speculation that the model was pregnant with Wild N’ Out host’s child swirled in January, when photos from the parents’ gender reveal party made their rounds on the internet.

In May, Tiesi shared photos of the “babymoon” vacation she and Cannon took ahead of their little one’s arrival.

“I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things, but we have a beautiful relationship. Everything is so supportive and positive,” Tiesi told E! News’ Daily Pop in March about her bond with Cannon.

The new mother also shared that she and the multi-hyphenate have “a long history,” spanning “almost a decade.”

“I think for me, my family, my relationship, that’s my business and I support everything and everyone involved and I’m just really excited to have my son.”

