Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi very soon. With so many children calling him daddy, many wonder how the mothers of his children navigate scheduling quality time. During a sit down on Entertainment Tonight, Tiesi said that they have to work with his assistant to ensure their children’s time is on the calendar.

“We can all go through the assistant to make sure it’s on the calendar if there’s anything important,” she said. “But anything you say you need from him, this man always shows up. So, you know, we have X,Y and Z, it’s on the calendar, he’s there.”

She added that she doesn’t know how he makes it all work, but he’s good at it. Due to him being able to do his best at being present in his children’s lives, Bre Tiesi isn’t worried about him being there for their son.

“I never have to worry or question if he is going to be present,” she said. “That is something that’s important to me. But I’ll make it happen. If I have to move things around, we’ll do that too.”

As far as their relationship status, Tiesi said she and Cannon operate without a title but with all due respect.

“It’s not necessarily anything,” the mom-to-be said on the Know For Sure podcast. “This is just us, this is our relationship and what you do outside of that is what you do outside of that….Everything is respectful, everything is honest. We don’t really define it.”

Tiesi, who is eight months pregnant, also spoke on the loss of his son, Zen Cannon. The five-month old sadly died due to a brain tumor in 2021. Two months after his death, Cannon announced that he and Tiesi were expecting a child. He later received backlash for being insensitive to Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, for announcing the news so soon.

“Our plan was to keep this private until it wasn’t such a sensitive time,” she told ET about sharing the news. “Like, my heart goes out to [Scott]. That was the last thing I wanted to do, was hit her while she was down. And him, you know, they’re both grieving. So, it was really hard. You also want to go out and celebrate your child and new life and this relationship you carried so long. So, it was tough.”

Nick Cannon is also expecting a child with Abby De La Rosa, TMZ reported. They already share one-year-old twins, Zillion and Zion. De Le Rosa hasn’t confirmed this yet.