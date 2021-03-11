MadameNoire Featured Video

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! The singer and mogul is reportedly gearing up to release a hair line. That’s right. Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty and now Fenty Hair.

According to a recent trademark filing, Fenty Hair will offer goods and services that include “non-medicated hair care preparations; Non-medicated dandruff shampoo; Hair styling preparations; Hair straightening preparations; Hair relaxing preparations; Hair waving preparations; Non-medicated hair restoration lotions; Hair bleaching preparations; Hair coloring preparations; Hair glitter.”

This is good news as it comes after Rihanna and luxury goods company LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) announced their decision to pause her luxury fashion line in February. Despite her fashion brand closing, the singer received $115 million in new funding for her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection.

In addition to entering the hair-care industry, late last year, she announced her plans to release a Caribbean cookbook in an interview with Closer.

“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk. It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves,” she said.

News of Rihanna’s plans for another huge brand has fans wondering when and if the singer will release R9, her highly anticipated ninth studio album. The singer has reportedly been working on the project since 2018. In an interview with Vogue, Rihanna revealed that the project would be a reggae-inspired one.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” she said in 2019. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks […] Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”

While Rihanna is known for breaking records in music, she’s paving an equally successful lane as an entrepreneur. She was named one of America’s Richest Self-Made Women in 2020 with an estimated net worth of $600 million.