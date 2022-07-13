MadameNoire Featured Video

Joycelyn Savage recently shared revealing details about her romantic relationship with disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly in a letter filed by the latter’s legal team.

Savage claimed she and Kelly are engaged to wed in a letter sent to District Court Judge Ann Donnelly on June 13.

Her message — pleading leniency for Kelly — was received by the judge ahead of Kelly being sentenced to 30 years in prison for his sex trafficking and racketeering crimes.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” the 26-year-old began, according to E! News. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

In addition to referring to the “Ignition” singer as “amazing,” and the “best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Savage said Kelly is a man who “deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

“We have a very special connection and are deeply in love,” she said of her and Kelly’s relationship. “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind.” “He’s very determined and focused on his goals. And the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will, is absolutely untrue,” she continued. “It breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim,” the 26-year-old wrote.

Savage reportedly emphasized that she’s “a grown woman” who can speak up for herself before the letter’s end.

Savage’s Family Reacts To Kelly’s Sentencing.

As MADAMENOIRE has detailed in past coverage, the Savage family’s made several unsuccessful attempts to reconnect with Joycelyn following the strengthening of her relationship with R. Kelly.

After the singer’s sentencing, the Savage family’s attorney Gerald Griggs shared insight on V-103’s The Big Tigger Morning Show.

“Their reaction was that they were pleased with the outcome of the sentencing that R. Kelly has been held accountable for his numerous crimes against young women and young boys, but they’re still focused on getting in direct contact with their daughter, Joycelyn Savage, who is still under the psychological control of Mr. Robert Kelly. They were proud of the courage of the survivors and the other families to see this through. This family has been in this fight since 2017, and many others have been in the fight for well over 20 years, and for the court and the judge to finally hear the voices of survivors and punish Mr. Kelly is a work in and of itself.”

