Kelly Price took to Instagram yesterday to address JonJelyn Savage, who claimed the “Friend of Mine” singer should “tread lightly” when speaking about the families who went backstage to do business with R. Kelly in an attempt to further the music careers of their daughters.

Price’s recently VLADTV interview went viral earlier this week, in which she said she was never personally exposed to R. Kelly’s sexual misconduct, although “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

JonJelyn, the mother of R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, apparently got wind of Price’s latest interview and wasn’t happy with what the singer had to say. In the Instagram comments of a repost of Price’s interview, JonJelyn defended her and her daughter going backstage at R. Kelly’s shows and doing business with the Chicago-native as an effort to get Joycelyn’s music career ahead.

At the end of her comment, which she directed at Price, JonJelyn said, “I encourage you to tread lightly.”

According to Price’s clap back however, the singer is doubling down on the comments she made during her VLADTV interview and has no problem letting JonJelyn know she won’t be intimidated on threatened.

“I’m going Live because if you’re crazy enough to threaten me, I’m gonna put you out there,” Price said in a video shared on her Instagram account on Jan. 25. Directing her message to JonJelyn, the singer continued, “Be really careful about telling me to tread lightly if you’re not prepared to back up what you say, okay?”

In addition to mentioning that she would never turn a blind eye to the evil R. Kelly has been convicted of, especially considering that she was raped and molested as a child, Price told JonJelyn not to threaten her since “You don’t know me like that.”

“I have nothing to do with what your family went through. I wasn’t around [R. Kelly] when y’all were around. I will never stand in the corner of a rapist. I would never stand in the corner of somebody who is violent towards women or children. But it sounds like a hit dog is hollerin’ right now. I never said anything about your family. The statement that I made was about the industry as a culture and I stand on it. Young girls and women, period, have not been safe in this business because they’ve been preyed upon and people have known that girls who want a career, a lot of times, will do whatever is necessary to have one.”

“Unfortunately, sometimes, their parents want them to have one so bad that they will facilitate that process.”

See clips and screenshots down below.

