News about the sentencing of disgraced musician R. Kelly continues to be revealed.

In addition to the 30-year prison sentence dished out to him by Brooklyn federal court on June 29, Kelly was issued strict guidelines to follow after his release.

The singer will have to get therapy for “an unspecified sexual disorder” after his incarceration according to TMZ‘s coverage of documents the outlet obtained.

The sentencing additionally requires Kelly to avoid contact with anyone under the age of 18.

If the singer was to have plans involving him being around a minor, it can only be if a family member accompanies the child.

If not under that circumstance, the meeting can only take place during a treatment session with a “responsible adult” present.

Kelly will also need approval from his probation officer before being around anyone under 18, in addition to abiding by the stipulations above.

Kelly will be in his 80s when his prison sentence is completed and will have to spend five years under supervised release following his incarceration, as another condition of his punishment

Notably, the musician is set to go back on trial for a second federal case — tried in Chicago — in August.

This Week’s Sentencing

Kelly’s sentencing was issued by U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly.

The details of the singer’s punishment came nine months after a jury found him guilty on charges including racketeering, bribery, sexual exploitation of a child and violating the Mann Act.

“With the aid of his fame, money, and most importantly his inner circle, R. Kelly preyed upon children and young women for his own sexual gratification, for decades,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement after the disgraced singer’s sentencing. “He used coercive control – exemplified by a pattern of isolation, rules, dependence, threats, intimidation tactics, physical abuse, and, at least once, the presence of a firearm – to force victims, including minors, to engage in sexual activity with him and others and to become unwilling participants in the pornographic films he wrote, produced, and directed.”

