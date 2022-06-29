MadameNoire Featured Video

R. Kelly will be sentenced in a Brooklyn federal court on June 29. Prosecutors have recommended that Kelly get 25 years or more in prison for sexually abusing teenagers for almost three decades.

According to the New York Post, prosecutors from the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York explained why Kelly should be behind bars for more than 25 years in a 31-page memo.

“Indeed, the defendant’s decades of crime appear to have been fueled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to confirm his conduct — no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to other — to the structures of the law,” the memo read.

R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering, acts of bribery, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, eight counts of violating the Mann Act and sex trafficking charges. He was accused of being the head of a criminal enterprise whose goal was to lure in teenage girls and boys for sexual abuse and exploitation.

During his trial in September 2021, 45 witnesses testified against the convicted predator. Witnesses who testified included women who said he promised to help them launch their music career but instead physically and sexually abused them. A former member of the “Step In The Name of Love” singer’s entourage admitted to bribing a government official to obtain a fake ID for a then 15-year-old Aaliyah so she could marry 27-year-old Kelly in 1994. Someone else testified and claimed they saw him perform sexual acts on Aaliyah when she was 13 or 14-years-old.

“Put simply, the defendant’s crimes were calculated, methodical, and part a long- standing pattern of using his platform as a larger-than-life musical persona and his deep network to gain access to teenagers, many of whom were particularly vulnerable, and then to exploit them for his personal gain and sexual gratification,” prosecutors wrote in the memo.

R. Kelly’s hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m.

