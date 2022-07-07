MadameNoire Featured Video

Speculation is swirling about Stevie J and Faith Evans’ relationship following the holiday weekend.

Earlier this week, The Shade Room reposted a clip of the couple spending time together at the beach on July 4.

Originally shared on Stevie’s Instagram Stories, Faith is seen wearing a braided bun and a cute purple one-piece.

Meanwhile, Stevie stands close by as he records and gives his viewers a glimpse of the duo’s day together.

Commenters were quick to highlight that Faith didn’t seem thrilled to be in the video with Stevie.

They said, “LMFAOOOOO she looks embarrassed,” and “She does NOT wish to be seen with this man lmao.”

“She looks like she still fed up with his sh*t lol,” another added.

Faith And Stevie’s Divorce

Stevie filed to divorce Faith in November 2021, starting a messy and public back and forth between the two musicians.

Stevie accused Faith of cheating on him and later requested that the “Soon as I Get Home” singer pay him spousal support.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Stevie publicly apologized to Faith in a Mother’s Day Instagram post for “humiliating” her.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart,” he penned underneath a photo of the couple together.

“I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married,” Stevie continued. “I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you. I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust.”

Stevie and Faith’s latest outing isn’t the first time the couple’s made headlines for spending time together at the beach since the former filed for divorce.

