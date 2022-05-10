MadameNoire Featured Video

Amid their ongoing divorce, music producer Stevie J penned a message to his estranged wife Faith Evans on Instagram on Mother’s Day.

Stevie apologized for the behavior on his part that caused Faith to feel “hurt,” “disrespected” and “humiliated” in the public eye.

The music producer promised to treat his estranged wife better as they move forward by listening to her more and being “more delicate” with her heart.

“I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married,” Stevie penned to Faith.

“I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust,” he continued, adding, “Happy Mothers Day x I love you.”

Stevie’s heartfelt caption was shared underneath a photo of the couple rocking some dapper outfits and serving face for the camera.

RELATED CONTENT: “Domestic Violence Case Against Faith Evans Has Been Dismissed”

Earlier this year, MADAMENOIRE reported Stevie’s divorce lawyer filed a motion to no longer represent the producer in his divorce proceedings.

In Nov. 2021, Stevie filed for divorce from the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer three years after the couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at a Las Vegas hotel.

Reports swirled about the two going back and forth over Stevie’s request for spousal support — something Faith is against paying him.

Additionally, the singer asked the courts to keep all the assets she gained before and since her marriage to Stevie — including “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise and after date of separation,” PEOPLE details.

RELATED CONTENT: “Stevie J and Faith Evans Frolic On A Beach With One Another Just A Week After Divorce Rumors Surface”