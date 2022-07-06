MadameNoire Featured Video

Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife has come up with some strange allegations about him. Tyisha Hampton, who was married to Mitchell from 1999 to 2004, went to TikTok and claimed she came home to Mitchell in bed with Nick Cannon.

“Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex-husband Kel Mitchell to cheer him up,” wrote on a TikTok video. “Because he cheated on me. You can definitely be blinded by love.”

Mitchell didn’t respond but Cannon had time. He wasn’t flustered and responded via the comment section.

“Yep!! Probably had the Big ear of corn, a bunch of orange soda and a couple of kids choice awards up our a** too!,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Tyisha Hampton has tried to expose Mitchell on social media. In March 2021, she shared a post on Instagram saying that he owes over $1 million in spousal support and child support. She said she also went to jail over his IRS debt.

#payyourexkel I’m no longer going to be a victim. I’m collecting everything I’m owed! If you are a fan of his, let him know #payyourex! You can’t be a man of God and not take care of your past responsibilities! You cannot continue being a hypocrite! Part 2 will explain how I went to jail for his IRS TAX Debt! Yep, I’m spilling it all, until I get my money 💰 !!!! #payyourexkel #deadbeatdad #deadbeatcelebrity like and share! Let’s let him know you can’t do this to your kids and your ex!!! Make him accountable!!! #payyourexkel.

Hampton is spilling alleged tea about Mitchell but he has moved on. Mitchell is married to singer Asia Lee and has two children. Mitchell also has two children from previous relationships.

