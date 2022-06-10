MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper ShantiiP’s new track “Abow” is the soundtrack behind the latest TikTok trend.

ShantiiP enlisted some of hip-hop’s finest femcees to assist her with the second version of this twerk anthem. Dream Doll, Rubi Rose and Kashdoll also spit some sexy bars on “Abow,” which samples “Whistle While You Twerk” by the Ying Yang Twins. This upbeat track and all female lineup is worth a listen.

RELATED CONTENT: Trap Music Museum Opens ‘Honor Roll’ Exhibit To Honor Women In Hip-Hop

Rubi Rose kicks the song off with her raunchy bars where she raps”

Baby, take your phone out and record me” (record me)

Watch it on the road, you know that make me horny (make me horny)

I got ’em toppin’, rode the d**** just like some Forgis

Dream Doll then arrives and keeps it lusty when she rhymes:

Look back at it /

Got him hooked on this p**** like a crack addict

Make that n**** lose his breath, like he asthmatic

I don’t want no minute man, he a Jackrabbit, that’s a red flag

Kash Doll then comes through with her braggadocious bars when she raps:

I don’t want no cheap n****, you know my name is Kash

Money make me c** and he been waitin’ on this a** (that’s right)

If he play games, I play with his heart (period)

Booty on the ball, watch me break his a** apart (ayy)

This a new weave, keep your hand up out my head (mane)

Told ’em bring the hookah, they brought bands out instead (Kash)

If looks could kill, they’d drop a band on my head

Take a listen to the track below and peep the latest TikTok videos.





Play



RELATED CONTENT: Music Writer Danyel Smith Releases Intimate Memoir ‘Shine Bright: A Personal History of Black Women in Pop’