MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon says he hasn’t lost faith in the institution of marriage, despite monogamy not being his strong suit.

During a guest appearance on the All The Way with Shelley Wade podcast, the performer addressed his current stance on the monogamous union of matrimony.

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it,” said Cannon, 41. “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me. We’re going to figure it out.”

Cannon, who was previously wed to Mariah Carey, also shared the deciding factors regarding whether he’ll tie the knot again.

“I think as I’m growing, I probably had a few midlife crises in my life,” the host explained. “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into and I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me.”

“Acts of service is a big [love language] for me,” he added. “It’s more about servitude and that sense of, like, someone who you can serve each other and where you’re weak, they’re strong. And if I can ever find somebody that knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I can rock with for life.”

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Nick Cannon’s Ex-Girlfriend Jessica White Denies Being Pregnant With His Ninth Child”

Cannon and Carey tied the knot in 2008 and ended their marriage in 2016.

The former couple share 11-year-old twins, and Cannon added several more children to his brood in recent years with multiple women. The host welcomed three children last year and is currently expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

Just last month, Cannon additionally shared that he expects the births of more offspring besides Tiesi’s later this year.

RELATED CONTENT: “Bre Tiesi Said Nick Cannon’s Assistant Helps Manage Time With His Children”