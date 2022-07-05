MadameNoire Featured Video

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus is calling out social media trolls. In a recent post to her Instagram Stories, she responded to people who have been coming to her page making unsavory comments about her relationship.

“Ya’ll are so miserable and it’s so sad,” she wrote. “It’s hard not to let people comments get to you cause you know deep down they struggling, but I’m still human and words hurt. How do ya’ll have time to sit on someone page and just talk s***, it never made sense to me. But if they see you in person it’s another story. So hateful. I’m praying cause that’s a sickness fr.”

Cori Broadus was speaking specifically to those who feel her boyfriend, Wayne Duece, doesn’t love her for her. She said she has been dealing with people making negative comments about her relationship for years and is growing weary of it.

“Ya’ll love saying a n**** must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me[?],” Broadus continued. “It’s deeper than just being his daughter. I’m my own person, I’m more than that. I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here and do all [of] this, but I been dealing with this s*** since high school…. it’s frustrating as f***to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here ya’ll f****** suck.”

In 2021, the 23-year-old opened up about dealing with colorism and health issues and how it affected her mental health.

“I posted that I tried to commit suicide. I think it starts from my childhood,” she said in an IGTV video. “I grew up with two light skinned brothers. And I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at six so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I’ve always been sad and depressed because of my health…You’re just in pain and you don’t know what’s going on. And you look at your brothers and other family members and you’re like, ‘Why? Why me?’”

