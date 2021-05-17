MadameNoire Featured Video

Over the weekend, 21-year-old Cori Broadus, daughter to rap legend Snoop Dogg, opened up about her struggles with mental health, including suicidal ideation.

Sharing a picture of herself and her boyfriend Wayne Deuce, Broadus wrote:

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit. THANK YOU🤎… #mentalhealthawareness”

In an Instagram post of his own, Deuce shared the message he wrote for Broadus during their outdoor outing.

“I love you Princess. This is time about us getting our minds right for a better and healthier lifestyle. We riding til the end.”

It really was sweet. And extremely necessary for people in Broadus’ position, with money and access to share that even they have mental health struggles.

After the post, Broadus shared an IG TV video discussing the post, her feelings over the past few weeks and why she decided to share.

Check out a few highlights from what she decided to share below.

“First of all, like I said in my post, I been going through a lot. Something just sparked me to tell you guys what I’ve been going through because I always tell you what I’m going through, every Sunday, whether it’s good or bad. I try to be as open and as accessible as possible because I just want everybody to know that I’m human. We’re all human but when you have a title and you’re something or somebody, people think you don’t go through stuff. And that has to be the most frustrating and irritating thing in the world. Just because my dad is who he is, that doesn’t mean I don’t get sad. That doesn’t mean I don’t want things or I don’t feel a way. I posted that I tried to commit suicide. I think it starts from my childhood. I grew up with two light skinned brothers. And I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at six so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I’ve always been sad and depressed because of my health…You’re just in pain and you don’t know what’s going on. And you look at your brothers and other family members and you’re like, ‘Why? Why me?’”

Later, Cori said she got on social media at thirteen, despite her parents’ hesitancy. They were right to be concerned. Broadus said people called her fat, ugly and dark.

“At thirteen, I was ready to die…I hated everything about me. To this day, I look at myself and I’m filled with disgust. So just because you have money, just because you’re able to do things some people can’t do, it doesn’t mean you don’t have a heart, a mind, a soul. I go through it, just like everybody else…You can’t make me feel like how I feel is not important or it don’t matter because my dad is rich or I have this and I have that when that sh*t don’t mean nothing to me. I drive a Toyota Corrolla and I’m content. Content. When my dad first bought me that car, I’m not going to lie, at first I was like, ‘Hmm. A Toyota Corrolla?’ You just learn to appreciate stuff because at the end of the day, this stuff don’t matter. When we die, these mansions, these Bentleys and these Birkins ain’t going with us so I just learned to love what I have. … Nobody has a perfect life and that’s what I had to understand. I’m looking on Instagram and I felt stuck. But sometimes their journey is their journey and my journey is my journey. God may have a totally different path for me.”

Broadus shared that she began contemplating suicide after her boyfriend got into a car accident in her car. She decided to just get away from everyone. She checked herself into a hotel and stopped answering phone calls.

“At this point I’m like I just need to get away. I get to the hotel and I’m just sitting there. I kept going to sleep. The plan originally wasn’t to kill myself it was just to get away. I can’t handle life, I can’t handle stress. When life gets too hard for me, my mind instantly goes to ‘end it.’ I don’t want to be in pain no more…I start hitting people up for percs and sometime these percs have fentanyl in them… I’ve never done drugs before but I wanted to do them that day because I knew of the affects they had on people.”

Broadus was in communication with a dealer who eventually stopped communicating with her. She decided to use what she had on her: migraine medicine and Benadryl. She even texted her grandmother writing, ‘Tell my mom, I want to be cremated.’

Through tears, Cori said, “Sometimes I just feel like I don’t have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff and I feel like people don’t really feel me, like I’m being dramatic. I’ve been through so much sh*t. I can’t even physically tell y’all. Because it’s too much.”

Cori shared that she took both medications and was saying goodbyes to people. Her aunt called her and for some reason she answered the phone. Her aunt was able to calm her down. Her aunt was able to get her location and room number before Cori passed out from the medication.

When she woke up paramedics were in her room trying to revive her.

She was placed on a hold where they evaluated her overnight. Eventually, she had to check in to a mental facility. As much as she was fearful about being admitted, it helped her to focus on what and who she was grateful for in her life.

“As I was in there, I started appreciating everything. I was sitting in there and said, ‘There are so many people I know I can call.’ I want to hug Wayne. I want to hug my mom, my auntie, my nana…God was there with me the whole entire time. And I was talking to Him like please just relax me, just make me go to sleep. And it like He just put His hand over. He just calmed me down. He’s always there for me when I need Him.”

You can listen to her full comments in the video below.