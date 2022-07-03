MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy has publicly reacted to the “Go Papi” sign Yung Miami held up for him as he accepted his Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards.

Now, a viral display of affection on Miami’s part, Diddy’s acknowledgment of the City Girl’s gesture came days after the award show aired.

In addition, Diddy’s reaction came after a slew of conversations and jokes directed at Miami have swirled on the internet over the latter’s PDA for the mogul.

“This is one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me! Thank you Shawty Wop! 🙏🏿@yungmiami305,” Diddy said in the caption of a photo of Miami — born Caresha Brownlee — proudly holding up the “Go Papi” sign.

Unsurprisingly, social media users took to the comments to share their opinions on Diddy’s shoutout.

While some joked about how Miami may have forced the mogul to make the post, others just commented on how Diddy’s acknowledgment may have been too little too late.

“About time you said something cause shawty was been dragged by her edges,” one user wrote.

“We know she made you post this 😂😂😂😂” and “I guess y’all fought about this 😂” others added.

Conversation also took place on Twitter, with social media users sharing their unique takes on the “Go Papi” sign.

“I don’t see why Diddy should’ve thanked Caresha and I dont think it’s embarrassing for her that he didn’t,” one user wrote.

“I think it’s weird that folk aren’t reading Diddy and Caresha’s situationship with the proper context,” another user said. “They are not together in any serious capacity. She is clearly having a whole lot of fun and lowkey trolling. Why is that hard for people to understand?”

See more tweets below.

