Snoop Dogg’s 21-year-old daughter Cori Broadus has issued a stern message to social media haters who aren’t happy with her physical appearance.

Broadus took to her Instagram stories on July 12, where she shared a screenshot of an awful DM she received from a troll commenting on her figure.

“Tummy tuck and breast reduction hunni u have the money” the message read.

The musician and model responded to the hater in a follow-up story showing off her voluptuous curves.

“Like what y’all b so miserable on here” the daughter of the “Doggystyle” artist began. “Like I don’t know what I’m suppose to do my sh*t just big as f**k. Y’all be annoying on here.”

Cori then concluded her clap back to the body shamer in a second post:

“Oh she 2 big oh she 2 skinny oh she this oh she that.. embrace what you got and shut the f**k up. A b**** is scared to get any type of surgery so f*** outta here.”

The weird exchange comes at an awful time for Broadus who recently opened up about her struggles with mental health on Instagram back in May. Cori revealed that she even considered ending her life at one point.

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullsh*t. THANK YOU🤎… #mentalhealthawareness,” she wrote.

Congrats to Cori for standing up for herself!