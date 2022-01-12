MadameNoire Featured Video

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg is seemingly planning to expand his doggy dog empire even more.

This past December, the 50-year-old rapper’s lawyers applied for a federal trademark registration on the phrase “Snoop Doggs” at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. According to the filing, Snoop, born Calvin Broadus, plans to use the trademark to sell hot dogs and other types of sausages.

The document didn’t provide any other additional information about what we can expect from Snoop Doggs. The rapper’s attorneys filed the registration “as a so-called intent-to-use application,” according to Billboard, meaning that Snoop hasn’t officialized Snoop Doggs as a brand yet despite taking formal steps to secure its name.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper’s venture into the hot dog business might come as a surprise considering he infamously swore off the popular BBQ food in 2016 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during a segment where he watched a step-by-step process on how hot dogs are made.

“This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a m*****f****** hot dog!” Snoop said then. “If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good.”

Should Snoop follow through with branding Snoop Doggs, it’s assumed the rapper will market his sausages as the new gold standard of hot dogs. Since he’s successfully already authored a cookbook, ventured into the cannabis world with Leafs By Snoop, and the alcohol world with Snoop Dogg 19 Crimes Cali Red wine and his liquor line Indoggo Gin, there’s a good chance he’ll follow through with Snoop Doggs.

Would you buy them?

