Lori Harvey isn’t letting her recent breakup with Michael B. Jordan get in the way of enjoying a hot girl summer.

In a recent interview, the usually tight-lipped skincare brand founder shared that she’s doing well post the former couple’s split.

“I’m in a really, a really good space,” Harvey told E! News while discussing life after her and Jordan’s breakup. “Like really, happy. I’m excited for the summer. I feel like this is the first summer we kind of have no real restrictions like we’re off lockdown. So I feel good.”

“Business is going good,” the SKN By Lori Harvey founder added. “I have some fun new projects that are coming soon that I’ve been working on, so I’m extremely excited to share that…”

“[I’m] just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go,” she emphasized.

As shared by The Shade Room, Harvey also reposted a photo of a license plate on her Instagram Stories earlier this week that read, “Dump Him.”

In the comments of the post, online users speculated about whether the license plate’s message implied there were more reasons behind the former couple’s breakup.

“Let me find out Michael was the problem… y’all gone owe Lori an apology! 😂” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another user penned, “I think he did something she just doesn’t want to broadcast it.”

Rumors of Harvey and Jordan’s breakup initially surfaced in late May after Harvey returned to L.A. from attending the Cannes Film Festival.

A source confirmed the former couple’s split earlier this month and said both celebrities were “completely heartbroken” in the aftermath.

The insider claimed that despite the former couple dating for over a year, Jordan was ready for something more “long-term” with Harvey.

