Michael B. Jordan is publicly moving on from his relationship with Lori Harvey.

Embracing his newly single status, the Creed actor reportedly “spent the night partying” on Juneteenth in West Hollywood at a spot called Delilah, according to PEOPLE.

In a photograph, pulling up to the nightclub, Jordan threw up a peace sign at paparazzi.

The actor’s recent outing comes as all the photos he previously posted with Harvey in them were removed from his Instagram account.

The former couple was first romantically linked in November 2020.

Jordan and Harvey went “Instagram official” the following January and dated for around a year and a half.

News of their breakup made its rounds on the internet following the duo’s return from attending the Cannes Film Festival in late May.

At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” and “still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source added. “He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Harvey purged Jordan from her Instagram shortly after the couple’s split went public.

While many fans rooted for the former couple’s success, other online users speculate that the romantic pairing was a PR stunt. Regardless, we wish both parties the best as they move forward.

