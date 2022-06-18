MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy released a Bryson Tiller collab, “Gotta Move On,” that is supposedly a tribute to his ex-fiancée Cassie. The song arrives four years after their break up. Cassie is now a married woman with two children with her hubby Alex Fine. It looks like Fine heard the song and threw some shade Diddy’s way.

On his Instagram story, he seemingly addressed the track in a post wishing the LGBTQ+ community a Happy Pride month.

“Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends,” he wrote. Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources.”

Bryson Tiller poured his heart out on the song while Diddy’s ad-libs were nestled throughout the track. Diddy never came forward and confirmed this song was a Cassie tribute. However, there’s a particular verse on the song that makes listeners think he is speaking to Cassie through Tiller. Tiller sings:

Sent you some things, yeah, when I was done drinkin’, like Girl, he with you for the wrong reasons ’cause you was with me Uh, tell him, “Stop reachin'” (Stop reachin’) Guess that’s just the jealous in me I’m salty, I need it, my wounds keep bleeding You found a new man, so I gotta move on Guess you got a new agenda, but you know you barely know, I won’t Said you’re wrong, guess you had to move on

Shortly after Diddy and Cassie ended their 11-year relationship, she was in a relationship with Fine. Eight months after splitting with Diddy, she was expecting her first child with Fine. He proposed in August 2019.

Diddy has also moved on. He confirmed he is dating Yung Miami on the debut episode of her podcast, Caresha Please.

“We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends,” he said after she asked him about their status. “We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”