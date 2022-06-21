MadameNoire Featured Video

Kevin Hunter is standing up for his ex-wife Wendy Williams. Hunter has publicly expressed his disappointment with the way The Wendy Williams Show ended. After 13 seasons, the last episode aired on June 17 and Williams was not involved in it. She has been on hiatus since 2021 due to health issues.

“I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved,” Hunter told Entertainment Tonight. “It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years. There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen.”

Hunter was a co-creator and executive producer of the show. After Williams filed for divorce in 2019, Hunter was terminated.

“I know the blood, sweat and tears that went into making the show such a success,” he added. “I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show’s fans have to see it go down the way that it is.”

Kevin Hunter said he also feels that Debmar-Mercury handled The Wendy Williams Show carelessly in her absence. He said the production company has “shown a lack of support both health-wise and in keeping the integrity of something so precious that me and my ex-wife created and worked tirelessly and relentlessly on.” Due to this, he and Williams “had to suffer all kinds of issues in our personal relationship for the sake of the business.”

Hunter may not be Wendy watchers’ favorite person, but he has a point. Ending The Wendy Williams Show without her is a slap in the face. Her show was shooed off the air without a proper farewell. There was more hype about Sherri Shepherd replacing her than giving her her flowers for an iconic run on FOX. Williams deserved better. Her show was number one in several markets across the world for 13 years. Every day Williams sat in her purple chair she showed up and showed out.

The gossip queen was also vulnerable with her viewers. She didn’t shy away from the spotlight when she was a hot topic herself. She dished dirt about other celebrities and didn’t treat herself any different. When she had sobriety issues, family discord and was humiliated by Hunter who got his mistress of a decade pregnant, she was an open book. She kept her “co-hosts” close. Her transparency as a talk show host was unmatched. Plus, whatever she put out, she could take. Friends and foes were welcome to sit on her couch and hash things out. Omarosa returned years after their nasty exchange. She and DMX made amends after not being on good terms for decades before his death. Her boldness and audacity was shocking yet admirable. Whether you like it or not her status as an icon in television and radio is undeniable. She deserved a tribute, not to be treated as a throwaway.

RELATED CONTENT: The Wendy Williams Show To Officially End After 13 Seasons On-Air