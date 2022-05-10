MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams continues to reassure Wendy watchers that she will be returning to her talk show after having to take a season off due to health issues. But she might not be making that comeback.

An insider told Page Six that there’s no way she can return to FOX in her 10 am slot because it now belongs to Sherri Shepherd, whose talk show will be premiering this fall.

“Where’s she gonna go? It’s done. Logistically, it won’t work. Sherri has her time slots,” the insider said.

They added that Williams’ return was welcomed but things just didn’t work out the way everyone wanted.

“She has not been able to consistently work,” they continued. “She did not have the mental and physical capacity to host her show. [Debmar] wanted her back more than anybody. They would’ve loved for her to finish out this chapter.”

Williams recently did an interview with Fat Joe and doubled down on the promise that The Wendy Williams Show would be back.

“I’m coming back to The Wendy Williams Show. Absolutely,” she said. “I wish I was there. I wish I was there right now to talk about it. I’m glad I’m able to talk about when I come back, you know?”

The insider added that Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show, was feeling some type of way about her chat with Fat Joe, who has also filled in for Williams alongside Remy Ma during her hiatus.

“He didn’t give them a heads-up about it and she did not appear well,” the anonymous source said. “She didn’t seem like she was all there. At times, she couldn’t even complete a sentence.”

Williams attended Cardi B’s Met Gala after party on May 2 and when TMZ caught up with her, she said her show will be back in September.

