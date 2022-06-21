MadameNoire Featured Video

A $25 million lawsuit couldn’t close Joseline’s Cabaret down. Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer announced that the show will be heading into its fourth season. In a video uploaded to the Zeus Network’s Instagram, Plummer stands next to Joseline Hernandez as he confirms the show will be back for another season .

The last season ended with an explosive reunion special that left castmates injured, aggravated and seeking legal action. Season three star Amber Ali documented the aftermath of the brawl that took place during the reunion and claimed that Joseline Hernandez and her fiancée Ballistic Beats put their hands on her as well as other stars of the show. While on Instagram Live, she accused Hernandez of kicking her and Ballistic of ripping her hair out while assaulting her.

Ali along with Re Re O’Dell, Henny and Lexi Blow filed a $25 million lawsuit against the couple and Zeus Network over the violent incident. Ali later dropped the lawsuit. It was unclear of Henny, O’Dell and Blow wanted to pursue it without her.

“After deep thought, I am no longer seeking legal action against The Zeus Network, Joseline, or Balistic for what took place at the reunion,” Ali said in May. “I am putting this entire ordeal behind me. Thank you for your support and understanding. I am in great health and great spirits. I am moving on with my life.”

Despite all the drama surrounding it, this show was a dream come true for Hernandez.

“Joseline’s Cabaret is my dream. I’ve always wanted to be in Las Vegas,” she told MADAMENOIRE in 2021. “I always wanted to have my own show and I always wanted to perform with my own music and my own showgirls. I was born to be a showgirl. Back in 2012, I said, ‘I need to do something with my life.’ I came from the struggle, I came from the slums and I really felt like it was my time to figure it out. I came from such a hard place that nobody taught me anything.”

RELATED CONTENT: Joseline Hernandez Demands Her Flowers During Exchange With Wendy Williams: ‘I Have The Number One Show In The Country’