Cast members from Joseline Hernandez’s Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas are gearing up to file a lawsuit against Hernandez, her boyfriend Ballistic Beats and the Zeus Network after a chaotic reunion that landed cast member Amber Ali in the hospital. According to The Shade Room, Ali, Re Re O’Dell, Henny and Lexi Blow have gone to Adeife & Rabii law firm to file a major lawsuit for up to $30 million for the “criminal attack” that took place while filming the reunion special.

There aren’t many details available but Ali came forward first and detailed the mayhem that took place during the reunion for Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas. In one Instagram Live video, she was at the hospital and said she was there to be treated for injuries sustained during the reunion.

“I’m in the hospital because Joseline kicked me and Ballistic attacked me,” she said. “I only came to the hospital because my ribs are very bruised because Joseline had some big a** boots on and she kicked me.”

In another video, ReRe O’Dell also claimed that she was attacked by Hernandez during the reunion while on an emotional Instagram Live session. Through her tears, she said he was experiencing pain in her back, face and her head.

Hernandez didn’t deny any of the claims from the cast regarding her violent behavior and was boasting about it via Twitter.

“I mortal kombat one hoe Pimped slapped another 1 Pushed one into last nights episode Kiked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it,” she said in a now deleted tweet.

She also poked fun at Ali being in the hospital in another post which has also been deleted.

“Keep crying from your hospital bed with your broken ribs one kik you flew into next day Rotten mouth a** hoe.”

Ali made it clear she wanted to take legal action after KKapri mentioned that Zeus Network employees aided Hernandez and Ballistic Beats in their escape from the reunion after the police were called.

“I’m considering suing Zeus as well because y’all did that for their protection,” she said about the couple being able to leave. “That’s not right. Ballistic put his hands on me. Y’all should of held him back until the police got there and y’all should’ve let him go to jail.”

Hernandez and Ballistic Beats then released a joint statement about the allegations against them, which had a totally different tone than Hernandez’s tweets.