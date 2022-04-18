MadameNoire Featured Video

Joseline Hernandez, her boyfriend Ballistic Beatz and the Zeus Network are still in hot water and legal trouble after the volatile reunion special filming of Joseline’s Cabret: Las Vegas back in March.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, four contestants on the show filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Joseline, Ballistic and the Zeus Network after they were allegedly the victims of a surprise attack in which they were physically assaulted by the couple and restrained from defending themselves by the entertainment network’s security.

The cast members suing the trio are Amber Ali, Re Re O’Dell, Henny and Lexi Blow.

New information gathered from court documents obtained by TMZ outlines that the cast’s assault and battery lawsuit is for $25 million instead of $30 million.

The four accusers highlighted in their lawsuit that Joseline seemingly bragged on social media about the beat down she served them.

For example, the “Live Your Best Life” performer tweeted a photo of three pairs of black boots, “#joselinescabretlasvegasreunion,” a slew of laughing emojis, the phrase “Gucci gang” and a bent leg emoji on March 24.

That same day, Amber said in a video posted on social media: “I’m in the hospital because Joseline kicked me and Ballistic attacked me.”

“I only came to the hospital because my ribs are very bruised because Joseline had some big a** boots on and she kicked me,” she added.

The cast members claim Joseline yelled “Gucci gang” several times during the brawl, “which they believe was a signal for the planned attack,” TMZ details.

The latest updates on the case come as Joseline recently posted the trailer for the highly anticipated reunion special on her Instagram account.

“I think this is going to be the biggest one by far,” Joseline is heard saying in the clip.

Speaking on her contestants, she continues: “Like all the other girls are beefing and talking sh*t about us on the ‘Gram and just going crazy.”

Peep it down below.

