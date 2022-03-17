MadameNoire Featured Video

The reunion special for Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas was full of violence and chaos, leading to one cast member ending up in the hospital.

Amber Ali went to social media and accused Joseline Hernandez and her boyfriend, producer Ballistic Beats, of physically assaulting her. She went on Instagram Live with fellow cast member Kay Kapri when she was in the hospital after the alleged attack and showed off her bruised ribs and detailed what happened.

“I’m in the hospital because Joseline kicked me and Ballistic attacked me,” she said. “I only came to the hospital because my ribs are very bruised because Joseline had some big a** boots on and she kicked me.”

She added that Ballistic also participated in the attack and she plans to take legal action against him.

“He ripped my real hair out. We’re gonna handle this in court,” she continued. “He’s going to jail. No questions asked. I’m not stopping and I’m going to get an order of protection on him.”

While on Instagram Live, Kay Kapri also alleged that Hernandez was under the influence of cocaine. She added that since the couple have past felonies, they fled the scene to avoid having police contact.

“If any of us would have told the police that she was high off coke, they would’ve drug tested her there and she would’ve went to jail,” Kay Kapri said.

Ali said she plans on suing the Zeus Network as well for allowing the mayhem to take place.

“I’m considering suing Zeus as well because y’all did that for their protection,” she said about Hernandez and Ballistic being able to leave the premises. “That’s not right. Ballistic put his hands on me. Y’all should of held him back until the police got there and y’all should’ve let him go to jail.”

In another video, Ali was in a “state of shock” and disbelief about the incident. She said as she and Hernandez were fighting, Ballistic Beats was antagonizing her as well.

Hernandez took to Twitter to boast about being being violent towards the cast members.

“I mortal kombat one hoe Pimped slapped another 1 Pushed one into last nights episode Kiked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it,” she tweeted.

In response to Ali she posted, “Keep crying from your hospital bed with your broken ribs one kik you flew into next day Rotten mouth a** hoe.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star added that even though Ali is threatening legal action, it’s not possible.

“And for you dumb bitches when you sign up for a reality show you CANNOT filed a lawsuit against anyone on the show. You dummies,” read one tweet.

“I have too much money to have time for bitches that don’t make me no money,” she continued. “So if you don’t work for me please kindly mind your broke down business n go get a fucking Job dog face mad jealous envious DRUNK DRUNK H** H**.”

The Zeus Network also released a statement saying that they do not condone any of the violence that took place and will be investigating the incident.

“Currently we are conducting a thorough review of the events that took place during the Joseline’s Cabaret reunion taping,” the statement read. “The safety of our talent, crew, guests and fans is our top priority.”