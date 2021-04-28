MadameNoire Featured Video

During an interview with Wendy Williams, which aired Wednesday, Joseline Hernandez demanded respect from the media maven, whom she says does not respect younger women in entertainment. The interview began on a rather awkward note after Williams told Hernandez that she looks different every time she sees her.

“Hopefully, that’s meant in a good way because Miss Wendy, I really have to say this to you first. I hope that you’re going to give me my flowers. I hope that you’re going to honor how much work I’ve put out there.”

The former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star went on to say that she doesn’t receive the respect that she feels she is due from Williams for her accomplishments.

“Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted,” said Hernandez.

“You are wanted by me. I always say that you’re very entertaining,” Williams replied.

Hernandez, however, wasn’t done. The “Joseline’s Cabaret” star stated that other female reality television personalities, such as herself, don’t feel as though Wendy roots for them. Among her list of grievances, Hernandez said that she was fed up with Williams comparing her to other women.

“I’ve built my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade. I have my own show. I have the number one show in the country,” the reality star went on.

“No, you’ve got the number one show on Zeus, and you were renewed for another season,” said Williams.

Wendy tried to continue the interview, but Joseline continued with the respect conversation reasoning that since Wendy is no longer in a toxic marriage to her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, she should be in a better place and therefore be more kind and supportive.

“I just said what I said. I don’t apologize for anything,” said Williams. “This is what I do.”

The awkwardness lingered for a few more minutes with Wendy audibly asking producers whether they should pull the plug on the interview or not. They were, however, able to rebound and continue with the interview.