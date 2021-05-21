MadameNoire Featured Video

Cassie Ventura is a free agent. After leaving Bad Boy Records to pursue music as an independent artist, the “Me and You” singer sat down with Ciara for her Apple Music show, “Level Up Radio,” where she discussed life after Bad Boy.

“I left Bad Boy. I was able to get out of my deal. So now I’m independent,” Cassie said. “So that’s just very different from the start.”

Since going indie, Cassie has been releasing music by way of her own label, Ventura Music.

“It’s so different. And I mean, even now I’m just in a different place in my life,” Cassie went on. “It’s the place to be, just to own your stuff and just… You could do whatever you want. You could wake up tomorrow and be like, ‘Okay, I want to record four records. And then put them out and it’s mine. And what you going to say?’”

Cassie was involved in a long-term romantic relationship with Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs. They are believed to have ended their relationship in 2018. In August of 2019, she married wellness consultant Alex Fine. Cassie and Alex are now the proud parents of two daughters, Frankie and Sunny.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Cassie reflected on her mental state beneath a photo that was snapped towards the end of her relationship with Combs. While she did not reference him specifically, she did speak on the mental state that she was in at the time.

“This photo was of me in NY on May 31st, 2017,” she wrote. “I feel sad for the girl in the picture because I know the personal demons she was battling, but I’m so excited for her growth to come. It’s bittersweet looking at this photo.”

