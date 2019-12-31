Bryson Tiller & Girlfriend Kendra Bailey Welcome First Daughter Together

Singer Bryson Tiller, 26, and his bae Kendra Bailey, 22, are more in love than ever after announcing their baby girl’s recent arrival.

Bailey announced baby Kelly Jade Tiller’s arrival on Instagram with a precious snap of her wee little feet.

Tiller followed with a photo of him holding Kelly in the hospital room. “Welcome home Kelly,” he captioned the photo. In the comments of his post, he shared that he was mesmerized with baby Kelly.

“Still in awe, she’s really here and i can’t stop kissing her face,” he wrote. “We love you Kelly Jade.”

Baby Kelly is the couple’s first child together, but is the second child for Tiller. He has a six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship named Harley Loraine.

The True To Self singer and Bailey shocked their fans when they announced their pregnancy in early September, seemingly when Bailey was nearing her third trimester.

The two have openly shared their relationship journey through candid moments and travel adventures on social media after meeting and falling in love in 2018. And while it’s Tiller’s second-go-round at fatherhood, he frequently expressed how happy he is to have another child in his life and to share the experience with the woman he loves.

And not only was Tiller hype for the upcoming experience with Bailey, but every step of the way seemed to encourage her and remind her of her inner and outward beauty. Pregnancy is filled with so many emotions, so having a supportive partner is key to not only a healthy relationship, but securing a safe and productive environment for the child.

Bailey was welcome to the new journey, which can probably be summed up as one of the most important experiences of her life.

“6 weeks until our baby girl gets here,” Bailey wrote. “It’s really difficult for me to even put into words how excited I am to become a mother and nurture a little person with my best friend. I can feel the best years of my life about to begin.”

Congrats to the couple on their newest addition!