Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-best friend Kelsey Harris is finally speaking out. After the “Plan B” rapper alleged that Harris accepted money from Tory Lanez in exchange for her silence about the alleged July 2020 shooting, she came forward to shut down those claims.

“When people can’t control you, they try to control how people view you,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on June 15.

Kelsey Harris then vented in a video where she said she plans to tell her side of the story when the time is right.

“If y’all not catching onto the social media games by now …then I don’t know what to tell y’all,” the new mom said. “I knew this was going to happen. This is just the beginning y’all,” she continued. “I know y’all want me to talk. So, like, when it’s my turn. Just know. I’m going to break everything the f*** down and we going to see who really look bad in the end.”

The Houston Hottie’s hairstylist Johnathan Wright also came forward and said that Lanez offered she and him money to keep quiet as well.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Thee Stallion opened up about the last conversation they had before the demise of their friendship.

I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’ She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*** do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me. This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.

The trial begins on Sept. 14.