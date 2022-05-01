The 27-year-old star said that the argument became so chaotic, that she didn’t want to be in the car anymore.

“‘Cause I see it’s getting crazy. So, I get out of the car, and it’s like, everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, “Dance, b*tch.” And he started shooting. And I’m just like, “Oh my God.” Like, he shot a couple of times. And I – I was so scared –.”

The hip-hop star was shocked when she looked down at her feet and saw blood dripping.

“I was really scared ‘cause I had never been shot at before…the adrenaline is pumping so hard, I’m not sure if he hit me. Like, I feel it, but I don’t understand what’s happening. So, I looked down at my feet. I’m like, “Oh, my God.” Like, I’m really bleeding. So, I drop down, and I crawl in somebody’s driveway. Like, I can’t believe he shot me.”

According to Meg, after Tory came to his senses, he quickly began apologizing for his erratic behavior and offered her and the witnesses in the car “a million dollars” to stay quiet about the incident.

” I’m like, “What are you talking about?” Like, “Why are you offering me money right now?” Help me. Like, and if you’re sorry, just help me,” she shared.

CBS News also said they obtained an official text message from Kelsey’s phone that read, “Help, Tory shot Meg!” further supporting Meg’s claims.

Initially, the star lied about the incident because she feared that the LAPD might shoot if they knew there was a weapon in the vehicle.

” I didn’t want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us. So, I just said, “I stepped on glass,” because, for some reason, I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn’t want them to kill us. Like, even though this person just did this to me, my first reaction still was to try to save us,” she explained, struggling to hold back tears.