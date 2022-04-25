MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion finally broke her silence about the scary moments leading up to her alleged shooting incident with rapper Tory Lanez.

In an emotional interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, the “Savage” hitmaker held back tears as she detailed how an argument with Lanez spiraled out of control on that harrowing day in the Hollywood Hills back in July 2020.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go, but that’s like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time,” Meg said in the interview, that’s set to air in full on April 25. “I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

The Grammy-award winner continued:

“So, I get out the car and everything happens so fast. All I hear is this man screaming, he said ‘dance bitch’ and he starts shooting, and I’m just like ‘oh my God.’ He shot a couple of times. He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick, ‘cause I’m like ‘oh my God’ if I take the wrong step I don’t know if he can shoot something that’s super important I don’t know if he can shoot me and kill me.”

When King asked the star if she feared for her life while the horrific shooting was unfolding, Meg replied:

“I was really scared because I had never been shot at before.”

Meg and Lanez’s contentious court battle is still ongoing. Earlier this month, the Toronto rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson was handcuffed in court and taken into custody after prosecutors claimed he violated his restraining order in the felony assault case involving the Houston femcee. Superior Court Judge David Herriford told the courtroom that Lanez went against the terms of the protective order as he continuously harassed Meg on Twitter, sharing sensitive pretrial information about the case. The judge referenced the 29-year-old hip-hop star’s Feb. 23 Twitter spat between Meg and YouTube personality DJ Akademiks, where he alleged in a since-deleted tweet that his DNA was not found on the handgun used in the shooting, however, the rapper’s lawyer disputed the claims.

“What he said is incorrect,” Shawn Holley told the courtroom on April 5, according to Rolling Stone. “What (DJ Akademiks) said is that the DNA was not found on the weapon. And in fact, the swab of the gun indicates ‘inconclusive,’ that there were four contributors.”

She also shut down accusations made by the DJ in a follow-up tweet that read: “I saw this doc myself.. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding Tory DNA on the gun or magazine.”

“If he had seen this document, he presumably would have got it right,” Holley argued, calling the tweets “chatter” in “a medium that is almost inherently unreliable.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on Dec. 14, Lanez lashed out in court following the County judge’s decision to uphold assault charges stemming from his alleged shooting of the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker back in July 2020. At the hearing, Tory Lanez shook his head with dismay as LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner took the stand describing Megan’s harrowing account of what happened that night as the two left a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in the Hollywood Hills. Stogner said the two artists got into a roadside dispute while riding in an SUV together. The Houston rapper demanded to get out of the car as the tension between the two stars came to a boiling point. According to Stogner, as Megan walked out of the vehicle, Lanez, who was allegedly “intoxicated,” shouted “Dance, bitch!” right before pulling the trigger at her foot.

The rapper faces up to 22 years and 8 months in state prison if convicted.

