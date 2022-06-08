MadameNoire Featured Video

Pfizer is shutting down claims that their vaccine is unsafe for pregnant women.

Earlier this week, social media users were circulating a document from the pharmaceutical company that revealed the COVID-19 vaccine was unsafe for pregnant women and those breastfeeding.

Officials from Pfizer told AP News that the report featured outdated information that was originally published by U.K. health officials in late 2020 when the vaccine was still in its early stages of development.

“This was our assessment at the time of approval for the vaccine, ” a spokesperson from the company said, according to the publication.

“Since then new data which has come to light (both non-clinical and post-authorization ‘real world’ data) supports the updated advice on vaccinating those who are pregnant and breastfeeding.” https://twitter.com/kacrn91/status/1521773033530306562?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1521773033530306562%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reuters.com%2Farticle%2Ffactcheck-covid19-vaccines-women-idUSL2N2WX1IL

Pfizer’s spokesperson added:

“There is also no current evidence that COVID-19 vaccination while breastfeeding causes any harm to breastfed children or affects the ability to breastfeed.”

The document was later updated to reflect new guidelines. The original report, which was titled “Regulation 174 Information For UK Healthcare Professionals,” stated that the vaccine was “not recommended during pregnancy.”

The document added:

“It is unknown whether the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk.”

On Dec. 31, 2020, the guidance was later updated to provide the vaccine to women of reproductive age and high-risk pregnant individuals once more information and data about the virus became available.

An archived version of the report from April 2021 showed that the agency updated the article a third time to offer all pregnant women the vaccine.

Although the overall risks are low, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention notes that pregnant women are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant.

Developing COVID-19 during pregnancy can cause complications that may potentially harm the developing baby.

According to Hopkins Medicine, over 200,000 pregnant women have received the COVID-19 vaccine without developing any adverse effects.

