Nicci Gilbert is continuing to call out P-Valley for being a rip-off of her 2010 play Soul Kittens Cabaret. After the second season’s premiere, Gilbert unleashed a series of tweets calling out creator Katori Hall, who she sued in January for copyright infringement.

“After watching last night’s episode of #PVALLEY & seeing the REAL reviews from REAL people and viewers vs the ‘Bot generated’ or ‘corporate interest’ ones,” she tweeted. “I realize that my Mama had a conversation with GOD & he said, ‘Let Me Handle It’.”

Nicci Gilbert added that she took offense over the season premiere airing on the anniversary of her mother’s death, June 3.

“I was very insulted about this episode airing on the anniversary of my Mom’s passing, but now I know why it did,” the former R&B Divas star added. “When I was going through the R&B Divas litigation she said They stole that from you baby.. don’t stress, because eventually the universe will make it all fall apart!.”

She also threw a jab at Hall saying she is far from a “dope creator” and called her “a dope journalist with a wild imagination and financial backing.”

“The cast is super talented and I hope they aren’t underutilized in effort to cover up your infringement,” she said.

Soul Kittens Cabaret tells the story of the dancers who work at a strip club who are kept in line by their transgender leader.

“It’s SO obvious that the writer of last night’s episode had NO idea where to take this story, because she didn’t create it,” Gilbert tweeted about the premiere episode. “I have yet to see said writer, write an ORIGINAL thought or idea… I don’t care how many awards, accolades or dollars the machine pumps into her. I wish ill will on no one because I know how Karma works when you’ let GOD handle it. I know with TV each episode can be written by a different writer, so I hope for the sake of those who didn’t steal from me, it gets better.”

P-Valley, which we know as being based off of Hall’s 2015 play P**** Valley, airs every Friday on STARZ at 9 p.m. EST.

