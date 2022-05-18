MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami has been romantically linked to Diddy for some months now but she has denied they were an item. After Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh posted about Diddy hosting this year’s Billboard Music Awards and referred to him as her “baby daddy,” Yung Miami couldn’t help but address it.

The “Rap Freaks” rapper fired shots via Twitter and it’s clear they were aimed at Huynh.

“Somebody please give this girl some attention,” she tweeted. “Notice me please a** *b**** go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous b**** I ain’t!”

Hunyh then responded via her Instagram story and said “If anybody is seeking attention b**** it’s you.”

Miami replied “Attention? B**** I am the attention let’s be clear!”

Hunyh then asked via IG “Why you so pressed mama? I thought you was a city girl.” Miami then snapped back and tweeted “I am and that’s why I f*** with yo n**** & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!”

Yung Miami recently revealed why she even acknowledged Hunyh and her post.

“Because b***** want attention. You know how a person just keeps poking you, so it was like ‘what’s up b****?’ I see you, relax,” she told Complex.”

Fellow City Girl JT also gave her two cents and said Miami responded “because b****** ain’t no bullies. Like, [Yung Miami] ain’t nobody to play with so if she wants to say something she can say something. [Huynh] will be forgotten by tomorrow, she’s still gon be Yung Miami.”

Miami denied they were dating but this whole fiasco proves what we already knew.