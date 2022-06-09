MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami put Diddy in the hot seat on her new podcast, Caresha Please. In the teaser, she threw questions at the hip hop mogul that left him stunned and stuttering.

In the trailer, she asked him about his new venture Love Records and how fatherhood has been since the passing of Kim Porter before she turned up the heat. Diddy was shaking in his boots as Yung Miami grilled him about his relationship status, sex life, why he never got married and if he’s faithful. The “Rap Freaks” spitter even put him on the spot regarding their rumored relationship, asking him to put a title on what they are.

Play

“REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in Hip Hop that move the culture,” Diddy said in a statement about his rumored boo’s new show. “Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

The City Girls rep promised to not hold back on her new show and to keep it as raw as she does on wax.

“Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off limits,” she added in the statement.

Yung Miami had been tight lipped about her rumored romance with Diddy until she got into a social media spat with his former flame Gina Huynh. After Huynh posted a picture of her giving Diddy a kiss on the cheek, they began trading insults. Towards the end, Miami shot back “that’s why I f**** with yo n**** & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!,” confirming that she and Diddy are involved.

Caresha Please will premiere on YouTube and Revolt on June 9 at 5:00 p.m. EST.