Everything Cardi B does goes viral — even a clip of her changing a teddy bear’s diaper.

The “Money” rapper and mommy of two has gained over 25,000 Likes on a Twitter video she posted on May 17, showing how she changes a diaper with her lengthy and claw-like nails.

The clip came after BMF star fellow rapper Kash Doll tweeted, “Aye Bardi how the hell u change a diaper with the nails? Lol I got on press ons [and I’m] struggling @iamcardib.”

Fairly new to the mommy club, Kash Doll gave birth to her first child in January. Her son’s name is Kashton Prophet Richardson.

Cardi’s tweet back at Kash included three laughing emojis and said, “Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video. Trust me, you will get the hang of it!”

“However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices,” she specified.

Seen with lengthy, red stiletto nails, Cardi verbalized how she changes a diaper while performing a visual step-by-step tutorial on a stuffed animal.

Kulture, 3, Cardi’s eldest child, precociously watched from the sidelines and asked, “Mommy… why you cleaning the butt?”

Wanting to keep things simple for the child, Cardi replied, “It’s a long story.”

Cardi also shared that her least favorite part of changing a diaper is at the end when she has to fasten the clips of a fresh onesie on a baby.

Overall, the Bronx native highlighted that she might have a few advantages when it comes to changing diapers with long nails.

“I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids so I could probably do it a little faster. Probably because I’ve been wearing nails this long since I was 10,” Cardi theorized.