MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet has been requesting that Abbott Elementary chime into the conversation around gun violence in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. Quinta Brunson said she and her castmates are not the ones that need to be doing something about this.

One person said via Twitter that it may be a good idea for the ABC series to do a PSA about keeping children safe from gun violence.

“Maybe Abbott can have a hand in creatinga conversation about keeping our children safe when it comes to Gun Violence,” they tweeted to Brunson. “PSA style. Please reach out of interested. I’d be happy to help.”

Brunson was not a fan of the idea.

“Respectfully, Abbott Elementary the tv show is not a politician,” she replied. “Politicians are. They need to do something about it.”

Quinta Brunson also shared that she received a message suggesting that the season finale should focus on school shootings.

“Formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass,” they wrote. “I think Abbott Elementary can affect change.”

Instead of sending her messages, Brunson suggested having that same energy for gubernatorial candidate U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

“Please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you,” she said.

The 32-year-old also shared that she was pretty shocked at how many people wanted to see a comedy series speak on such a serious topic.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” she continued. “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment’. I can’t ask “are yall ok” anymore because the answer is ‘no’.”

She went on to say, “I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. We’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it.”

While Brunson’s points are totally understandable, these suggestions show how impactful viewers believe Abbott Elementary is. Brunson is right—politicians need to act urgently.

The Uvalde, Texas shooting was triggering enough and tuning into a beloved comedy series and seeing it re-enacted could potentially cause the victims’ families to relive the tragedy. Brunson and her cast mates can surely use their influence outside of the show to help raise awareness around gun violence, however Abbott Elementary is for comic relief, not social issues.