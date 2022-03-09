MadameNoire Featured Video

Donald Glover recently told Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson that he is one of the ABC’s hit show’s many fans.

While in conversation during a recent episode of The Shop podcast, Glover gave Brunson her flowers by sharing his feeling that Abbott Elementary is so good it made him envious of the actress-comedienne’s creative genius.

“When I watched that show, I was like so jealous,” Glover told Brunson, adding, “…in a good way — that’s how I knew it was good.”

“Sometimes I watch something that’s like ‘good,’ but I’m like ‘Yeah I wouldn’t have done that,'” explained Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino.

“Watching [Abbott Elementary] I was so jealous cause I was like ‘This is a good show.’ And it’s hard to do that on network television. That’s hard to do — doing it on a big stage like that and not pulling punches and understanding yourself enough to get it through, that’s really hard,” he added.

Brunson was a humble queen in response to Glover’s compliments. She cited the latter’s critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta and Issa Rae’s beloved HBO show Insecure as being the framework for her success.

“It is hard. But then what helps make it possible is what you’ve done with Atlanta, what Issa’s done with Insecure, what even the smaller shows like Flatbush Misdemeanors — those things all equate to finally all the puzzle pieces coming together,” Brunson noted.

While speaking with MADAMENOIRE exclusively last year, Abbott Elementary star and veteran actress Sheryl Lee Ralph described Brunson as an “amazing” and “wonderful young artist” who “comes from that generation of young Black people that watched Moesha growing up.”

Moesha fans will recall that one of Ralph’s most known roles was playing Deidra “Dee” Mitchell — Moesha’s stepmom and a teacher turned vice principal — in the 90s UPN sitcom.

On Abbott Elementary, Ralph now plays a teacher named Barbra Howard, whom the actress described as “the teacher you’ll never forget from when you were in school” while speaking with MN.

“It’s just such a great role and a great cast — I’m so, so, excited to be a part of it,” Ralph expressed. “It’s starting off to be just a great symbiotic relationship and I’m very happy to work with Quinta.”

Since its debut last December, Abbott Elementary has been a “consistent performer.” Its success has marked it ABC’s first comedy premiere to quadruple ratings since its original airing, Deadline reports.

Its stars include Brunson, Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter.

Congrats to Brunson!

RELATED CONTENT: “Quinta Brunson Donated Funds From ‘Abbott Elementary’ To Real-Life Teachers In Need”