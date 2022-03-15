MadameNoire Featured Video

School will remain in session for ABC’s freshman primetime hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary.

According to a hilarious memo from the fictional school’s Principal Ava Coleman, played by actress and comedienne Janelle James, the series has been renewed for a second season.

The update is now viral on social media. Coleman said Abbott Elementary‘s return comes as no surprise — due to its great success — in her announcement addressed to the school’s faculty and students, aka her “fans.”

Lightheartedness aside, the principal also included a link to DonorsChoose.org, where viewers of the hit show can contribute to classrooms across the country and lend their support to teachers and students in need.

“I also welcome spa credits and gift cards over $100 on the heels of this thrilling announcement. I also have all major money transfer apps if you wanna go that route,” Principal Coleman jokingly added at the letter’s end.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary was inspired by the actress’ real-life sixth-grade teacher. The mockumentary-styled series follows the everyday lives of faculty at a Philadelphia-based elementary school who are doing their best — some more earnestly than others — to keep the school afloat amid budget cuts and demanding parents and students.

As expected, fans of the show shared their excitement about the series’ return. Following the announcement on March 14, Twitter was flooded with tweets including:

“Season 2 LETS GOOOOO,” “Looking forward to season 2!” “This is best sitcom on tv,” “I LOVE THIS SHOW!” and, “They’d be a fool not to give a 2nd season. Yesssss.”

Abbott Elementary returns to ABC with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. EST.

