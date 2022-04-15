MadameNoire Featured Video

Seven months after his birth, Cardi B and Offset shared a photo of their baby boy and revealed the name of their son to the world via social media. Under a photo of him looking like a spitting image of his older sister, Kulture, Offset revealed that his name is Wave Set Cephus.

This reveal came hours after their Essence cover was unveiled, where they are posing with their two children as well as Offset’s three children, Kalea, Kody and Jordan. The “Rumors” rapper said that it was important for her to include her stepchildren in the photo shoot for the cover so they wouldn’t feel excluded.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” she told Essence. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”

Offset couldn’t be happier that his wife was so accepting of his children and and of the idea of having a blended family.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he added. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

Cardi B and Offset were very private about their second child and for good reasons. Internet trolls were so brutal when she was posting pictures and videos of Kulture that they decided to keep him out of the public eye.

“We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture—terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through,” she said. “So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us. We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.”

The Bronx rapper gave birth to Wave on Sept. 6. He’s a Virgo.