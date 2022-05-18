MadameNoire Featured Video

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir just celebrated a milestone in their union.

The longtime couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a trip to Jamaica – Keyshia’s homeland.

The lovebirds brought along their toddler, a son named Ice Davis, whom they welcomed in December 2020.

“We went from kissing in a jail to kissing on a jet. I got the best wife in the world,” Gucci, born Radric Davis, wrote to Keyshia on Instagram.

“It’s our 5-year anniversary. I love you Mrs. Davis and I’m so grateful and proud to call you my wife,” the rapper continued. “I’ll always appreciate you and never forget how you stayed in my corner when things were bad. We the perfect team and thanks for keeping me inspired and motivated. Luv you 4L @keyshiakaoir ❤️ .”

In the caption of a separate post with more photos from their anniversary trip, the rapper simply penned, “Get you a Island 🏝 Girl trust me ❤️.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Keyshia Ka’oir’s Loving Support For Her Hubby Gucci Mane”

While during their recent trip to Jamaica, Gucci and his wife chilled on stage as Beenie Man performed on stage at an event hosted by the beauty entrepreneur called Ka’oir Cares.

It’s unclear what exactly the event was for, but Beenie Man said “big up to @keyshiakaoir for joining forces to give back to the community,” on Instagram underneath a photo of himself, Gucci, Keyshia and Ice.

The fun-filled anniversary vacay follows up on Gucci gifting Keyshia $1 million at her lavish 37th birthday party this past January.

Fans of the couple may recall watching the couple prepare for their wedding on the couple’s 10-part special on BET, 2017’s The Mane Event.

The two began dating in 2010 and tied the knot on May 14, 2017, according to HipHopDX.

Congrats to Gucci and Keyshia!