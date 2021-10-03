MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like Big Guwop’s got a soft side!

Fans of Gucci Mane caught a glimpse of the rapper’s tender heart after his wife Keyshia Ka’oir posted a heartwarming video of Gucci spending some quality time with their son Ice Davis.

In the video, Gucci can be seen pretending to take a call from the 9-month-old’s toy cellphone as the two have fun together in a big playpen.

“Who you want to talk to? Ice? Hold up? Who this is calling for you? Telling she want Ice. You want Ice, big Ice?” Gucci says in the clip.

The 41-year-old then tells Davis to crawl in his direction in order to answer the imaginary phone call.

“You want your phone? Come on, crawl over here, come on,” he says.

Ka’oir’s followers flocked to the comment section to gush about the sweet moment. One user wrote:

“Bruh seeing gucci in a dang play pin is the content I didn’t know I needed ! Beautiful to watch his journey over these years like wowww.”

Another person chimed in:

“This video made my day. To see Gucci in such a vulnerable and happy space with his family is heartwarming.”

While a third user commented:

“It’s him in the playpen fa me!!!”

Gucci and Ka’oir, who first met in 2010, welcomed baby Ice back in December of last year. The 1017 record label founder previously wrote about the importance of his family during his 41st birthday in February, telling fans on Instagram:

“This is one of my best birthdays. I have a beautiful healthy baby boy! An amazing wife! My label doing great! Man, I couldn’t ask for nothing else!”

Ka’oir and Ice gifted Gucci with some expensive drip for his big day too, purchasing the rapper a BVLGARI diamond watch. Swipe through the slideshow to see below.

In addition to baby Ice, Gucci Mane has a son named Keitheon with his ex Sheena Evans. Ka’oir has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship as well.

Congrats to the happy couple!

