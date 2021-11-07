MadameNoire Featured Video

We don’t want love unless it’s like Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s blissful and supportive romance.

The married couple recently hit the stage together at Gucci’s concert on Oct. 30 where Ka’oir cheered her man on as he performed some of his classic tracks like “I Don’t Love Her” and “Freaky Gurl.” The beautiful mother captured a few fun moments from the concert on Instagram including one clip where she walked out to twerk it up for the audience as Gucci performed.

Fans flocked to Ka’oir’s comment section to compliment her unwavering support for her hubby.

“One thing bout Keyshia she gon stick beside guccci,” wrote one user. Another person commented, “You guys are so perfect together.” While a third user chimed in, “Gucci is so damm lucky.”

Lucky is right.

Gucci and Ka’oir have been happily married since their fairytale wedding in 2017, but the couple’s love story began in 2010 when they first started dating. However four years into their relationship, Gucci was sentenced to three years and three months in prison on federal firearms charges. Despite adversity, Ka’oir remained faithful.

The former video vixen previously gushed about why she continued to support Gucci during his prison sentence.

“Gucci has always meant a lot to me. A lot of times, I feel like he’s misunderstood,” Ka’oir told The Fader in 2017. “ I know that I’m one of the few people that really understands him. I was his biggest support system, and no matter what he goes through I’m going to be there for him. Why would I turn my back on him now?”

She continued: “Him being locked up over the years was hard at times, especially around birthdays and Valentine’s Day and Christmas. Those days were a bit down for me. But I knew that he was going through more than I was, so I had to be strong for him. At the end of the day, he’s a human being. Even though I’m a woman, I never broke down. I never cried to him on the phone. Whatever businesses I was doing, I involved him. I told him my plans, what was going on.”

The couple welcomed their son, Ice Davis, together last year.

RELATED CONTENT: Gucci Mane’s 1017 Artists Stand In Solidarity With Howard University Students During Protest For Better Living Conditions