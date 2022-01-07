MadameNoire Featured Video

Keyshia Ka’oir and her hubby Gucci Mane are richer than rich and for her birthday on Jan. 6, the “So Icy” rapper had no problem making her $1 million richer. At her lavish gathering to celebrate her 37th birthday, her friends and family watched in anticipation as she opened an orange box that turned out to be packed with stacks of cash. She dumped it out on the dinner table in amazement and while packing it away in a bag she shouted “It’s a million dollars, y’all!”

Along with giving his wife racks on racks on racks, he also posted a beautiful birthday message on social media.

“Happy Birthday to my wife the most beautiful woman in the world and the best thing ever came into my life I love you Mrs Davis 4ever and appreciate and will never take you for granted,” he wrote on Instagram. I got the perfect wife and family and I got your back 4life @keyshiakaoir .”

He followed it up with another loving message where he thanked her for being there during the rough times.

“Behind every strong black man is a strong black woman. Thank you for staying down when every one turned they back. I got the smartest prettiest and most loyal wife in the world And I’m a spoil her for life.”

This family shows out every time birthday season rolls around. Just a few weeks ago in December 2021, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir threw a sweet 16 birthday bash for Ka’oir’s daughter and gifted her with a Hermes Birkin bag and a diamond necklace. On her oldest daughter’s birthday in 2020, they surprised her a Lamborghini. When the holiday season comes, things are no different. In Christmas 2020, Ka’or gifted him with $2.5 million worth of jewelry, including a huge pendant that read “Ice Daddy.”