I have never been a fan of detox teas. When I feel the need to detox my body, I usually go for a juice detox or a colonic. Since I have used Keyshia Ka’oir’s products in the past, when I saw she was selling Ka’oir Slimming Tea, I was open to trying it. Anything she sells is high quality and gives great results, so I had faith that I wouldn’t be disappointed if I tried her tea.

According to the website, the caffeine-free tea promotes weight loss, a clean colon, a healthy digestive system, a boost in energy and less bloating. It also promises to ” suppress your appetite to help you lose weight faster.” Besides trying to shed my quarantine weight, I have Irritable Bowel Syndrome which means I have a sluggish colon, so I am always willing to try something that will help my gut health. I was hopeful that this tea coupled with the daily medication with help detoxify my body and that I could lose some pounds in the process. My hopes were met and exceeded.

I drank my tea in the morning before I ate anything. The tea’s ingredients include peppermint, senna, fennel and liquorice, so it doesn’t taste or smell very good. To help with the aroma and taste, I boiled lemon, ginger, cinnamon and honey first. Once the water began boiling, I added the tea bag and let it boil for five minutes as directed in the instructions. It is recommended to use the tea bag in a half cup of water but I used a full cup instead.

After I ate my first meal of the day, the detox began. It was an intense detox. I recommend staying home all day if you drink this tea because it will be crucial that you are near a toilet. It’s a 14-day detox, but I chose to stop drinking it daily after day five and use it every other day after. Using the bathroom that frequently began to interfere with my work day, so I had to slow down my intake. There were times I drank it at night as well and went to the bathroom in the morning.

While doing the detox I didn’t eat any fast food, fried food, desserts or candy and made sure to work out for one hour. Once I hit day seven I weighed myself and saw that I lost five pounds. Due to my relationship with the scale, I chose not to weigh myself anymore. I am pleased that I began to shed pounds quickly. Plus, I do feel lighter and less sluggish and do not feel bloated. If you’re looking for a detox tea, this one is guaranteed to give you results!