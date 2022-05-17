MadameNoire Featured Video

Jack Harlow was shocked when he found out that Brandy and Ray J are related and now Brandy wants to tussle.

During an appearance on Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, Harlow was astounded when he found out Brandy and Ray J were siblings. While playing a game called “White Ish Wednesdays,” they played “Angel In Disguise” from Brandy’s Never Say Never album. The “First Class” rapper initially guessed it was Aaliyah’s song and which led to the hosts giving him a few hints. After getting the hints that the singer behind the track had her own television show and has a brother that has “an amazing sex tape” and has “made a lot of people famous,” Harlow replied, “Who is Ray J’s sister?”

“Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody’s ever told me that in my life,” he said in amazement.

Brandy got word that Harlow was clueless about her family ties and hopped on Twitter to let him know that she has skills.

“I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [his] a** to sleep,” she tweeted.

The Queens star was far from offended and just wanted to join in on the fun.

“See, I can have a little fun too hehe…all love,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

Brandy’s response was more lighthearted than India.Arie’s, who slammed Harlow for not knowing who the Vocal Bible was.

“Just because you make Black music doesnt mean you know black culture,” she wrote on Instagram. “If U dont know Brandys voice when you hear it …. WHO EVEN ARE YOU? When an ACTUAL MUSICIAN! WHO MAKES BLACK MUSIC! Deduces ones of the industries MOST IMPORTANT VOICES! @brandy To Ray Jays SISTER who is famous (mostly) for his Proximity to Kim Kardashians. And WE HEAR @brandy Influence Eh-VER-REE-WHERE! PLENTY of Non Black signers. (Ask them) Even MALE singers. Gospel singers. AND PEOPLE KNOW RAY J BETTER? the s**** STUPID. STUPID. STUPID. STUPID!”

