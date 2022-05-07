MadameNoire Featured Video

ABC’s breakout sitcom Queens sadly won’t be returning for a second season, according to Deadline. The star-studded hip-hop drama starring Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velasquez, was a hit when it first premiered but the ratings declined steadily throughout its rookie season.

According to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Queens had the lowest ratings out of all the other shows in ABC’s fall roster. Two weeks after its premiere, which had 1.78 million viewers, ratings dropped 34%. This was a sharp and rapid decline compared to shows like The Wonder Years who had eight million viewers for its debut episode and only saw a 20% decline throughout the season.

Despite the lackluster ratings, the show received a round of rave reviews. MADAMENOIRE wrote:

On primetime network television, Queens pays homage to the golden era of hip hop while at the same time nodding at the popularity and qualities of contemporary hip hop. The show depicts the bravery, innovation, tenacity, and talent that players in hip hop’s industry had to possess for success. Addressing important issues like ageism and sexism, the show is grounded in the political landscape of today. Though the stakes the “Queens” aka “Nasty Bitches” face are real, the very thought of a female hip hop group dominating the culture in the 1990s is fantastical.

When MADAMENOIRE caught up with Brandy, who played Naomi, she spoke about how much each actress had in common with their character.

“It wasn’t intentional. It was supernatural,” she said. “Every one of us has something in common with our character. So, it was almost like it was meant to be. This is why I love it so much. I’m giving myself to this role and I’m giving everything I’ve ever experienced in this music industry. All the love I have for my daughter, I’m trying to put it into the love I have for [Naomi’s daughter] Jojo. Everything that I have in my life, I’m just trying to share it with Naomi, because I think it makes it authentic.”

The first season lasted for 13 episodes and had guest appearances from Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, Wyclef Jean and Cam’ron. Remy Ma was also added to the show later in the season.